Esso Thailand scores badly on earnings quality
among seven companies in the country's energy sector, tracked by
at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The oil company has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 3,
suggesting poor earnings sustainability.
Its net margins for 2011 lagged the industry median by over
13 percent.
Of seven analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a buy,
three rank it a hold and three give it sell or strong sell
ratings.
Esso currently trades at less than half its intrinsic value
of 24.79 baht, as determined by StarMine.
The stock is down over 22 percent month-to-date, while the
broader index is down over 9 percent for the same
period.
Another stock that scored badly on earnings quality within
the energy sector is IRPC with a score of 12.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)