Everland Pcl seems to be the most attractive in terms of price-to-earnings among 47 real-estate firms in Thailand, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The property developer has the lowest PE ratio of 1.3 in the sector.

It also scores highly on StarMine valuation metrics, with a Value-Momentum score of 95 and an Earnings Quality score of 96.

The stock trades at less than its book value of 0.91 baht and has a high return on equity of over 75 percent compared to an average of 11 percent for the sector.

The stock is currently not tracked by analysts.

Year-to-date it is up nearly 7 percent compared to a 16 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)