Ezra Holdings looks the most expensive among 114 companies in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation Model with a score of 3. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

The company's SmartEstimate forward 12-month EV/EBITDA is 10.2, while the peer average is 7.3. Its SmartEstimate forward 12-month Price/Cash flow is 58.2.

Analyst have cut their EPS estimates on the company by 2.4 percent for the year ending August 2012 over the past month.

The company also has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 10.

The stock is up nearly 17 percent year-to-date, against a gain of almost 13 percent in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine calculates a SmartEstimate by applying models to the full range of current estimates and weighting them for variables including estimate age, analyst experience, and the presence of a RevisionCluster.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)