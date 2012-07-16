* For a related graphic click: link.reuters.com/hum49s

Shares of Ezra Holdings, which fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has broken below its 50-day exponential moving average on Monday, which is a negative sign.

The MACD has cut below its signal line which is bearish.

The Accumulation Distribution line shows bearish divergence as it made lower high, though the stock price made higher high.

The stock was down nearly 6 percent over the past week, while the broader index was up 0.57 percent as of Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)