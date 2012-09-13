The spread on credit default swaps (CDS) of Fairfax Media
Ltd widened the most among 76 actively traded CDS in
the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views showed.
A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit worthiness
of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to
service debt.
Fairfax Media's 5-year CDS spread stood at
692.435 basis points on Wednesday, having deteriorated by 71.7
percent in a month.
The deterioration comes as the Australian publisher slashed
the value of its newspaper tiles by almost $3 billion last
month, as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no
early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more
than 30 years.
The stock is down 11.4 percent over the past month, as of
Wednesday's close, while the broader index gained 1.87
percent for the same period.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)