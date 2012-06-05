* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/deb68s
Shares of Filinvest Land, which are down nearly 10
percent over the past month, look set for a further fall,
technicals suggest.
The stock's 20-day exponential moving average has cut below
its 50-day exponential moving average, which suggests a bearish
crossover.
It also has broken its support around 1.265 peso levels, a
38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level from a rise of 0.980
peso to 1.44 pesos.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at its 14-day low is
bearish.
The stock is down more than 3 percent over the last week,
while the broader index is down 1.8 percent for the same period.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)