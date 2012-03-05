Filinvest Land emerges as a stand-out stock on
valuation metrics among 40 companies in the Philippines, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The property developer has a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score
of 99.
StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at 3.35 pesos,
nearly thrice its current price of 1.22 peso.
The company has an Analyst Revison Model score of 80 and
analysts have raised EBITDA (operating income before
depreciation and amortisation) estimates for the year ending
2012 by 6 percent over the last month.
It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 90, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up about 23 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up nearly 15 percent for the same
period.
Six out of eight analysts tracking the stock give it strong
buy or buy ratings while two have a hold.
Another stock that ranks highly on Val-Mo is Manila Water
with a score of 97.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past .
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)