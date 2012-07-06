* For a graphic, click: link.reuters.com/pub39s
Shares of First Gen Corp, which are up more than
20 percent this year, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish
divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has
formed lower highs, which suggest less upside momentum.
The Moving Average has cut the signal line downwards which
is bearish.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, stood at 46 on Friday. A reading above 40 is
considered a trend-mature zone.
The stock is up 13.63 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 9 percent for the same period as of
Thursday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)