FJ Benjamin Holdings emerges as the worst performer based on earnings metrics among eight firms in Singapore's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 6. A low score in the EQ model suggests poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months.

Its Analyst Revision score has dropped to 9 from 57 a month ago. Two out of four analysts have cut their EPS estimates by 18.8 percent for the year ending June 2013 since Aug. 23.

Its Forward 12-month P/E is 12.3 compared to the peer average of 10.2.

The firm also has a below-average score of 32 in the SmartHoldings Model.

The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past month, largely in line with the broader index, as of Monday's close.

Parkson Retail Asia leads the sector with an Earnings Quality score of 97.

CONTEXT:

The company announced a net profit of S$13.5 million for the year ending June 2012, up 6 percent from a year ago.

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in the institutional ownership.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)