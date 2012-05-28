Malaysia's Fraser & Neave scores the lowest on
earnings quality among 18 companies in the country's consumer
staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 7, suggesting
poor earnings sustainability, and analysts have cut EPS
estimates on the firm for the current year by 1.5 percent in the
last 30 days.
The company has below-average SmartHoldings score of 21 and
a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 48.
Its operating margin lags the industry average by nearly 14
percent.
Of five analysts tracking the stock, two rank it a hold and
three recommend a strong sell.
The firm currently trades at a 44 percent premium to its
intrinsic value of 12.39 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.
The stock is down over 6 percent month-to-date, while the
broader index is down 1.24 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)