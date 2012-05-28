Malaysia's Fraser & Neave scores the lowest on earnings quality among 18 companies in the country's consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 7, suggesting poor earnings sustainability, and analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the current year by 1.5 percent in the last 30 days.

The company has below-average SmartHoldings score of 21 and a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 48.

Its operating margin lags the industry average by nearly 14 percent.

Of five analysts tracking the stock, two rank it a hold and three recommend a strong sell.

The firm currently trades at a 44 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 12.39 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is down over 6 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down 1.24 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)