* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fys48s
Shares of Singapore's Fraser and Neave which are
down about 6 percent over the last month, could reverse,
technical charts suggest.
The stock found support at its 200-day exponential moving
average last week.
It formed a Doji candlestick pattern on Friday.
Its Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line near
upwards the oversold zone, a positive sign.
The stock is up nearly 1 percent over the past week, while
the broader index is down marginally over the same
period, as of Friday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)