(Adds correct link)

Feb 17 Shares in Singapore food and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave are seeing strong support at current levels, technical charts suggest.

The shares rose 2.7 percent on Friday after touching the lower Bollinger Band on Thursday. They are supported by a rising trend line.

The Stochastics Oscillator shows a positive sign as K line has cut D line and come out of the oversold zone.

The shares are also supported by their 50-day Exponential moving average and closed at S$6.47 in a market up 0.8 percent.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/par66s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)