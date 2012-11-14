Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd leads on analyst revisions among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company, which operates in the soft drinks, dairy products and property segments, has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 83, the highest in the sector. This score has increased 16 points over the past 30 days.

F&N's forward 12 month EV/EBITDA and P/EPS ratios beat industry averages by 5 percent and 11 percent respectively.

Of the five analysts tracking the stock, two give it a "hold", while three have a "strong sell" rating.

The stock currently trades at a 41 percent premium to its intrinsic value of 13.19 ringgit. The stock price has risen over 2 percent so far this year, while the broader index gained nearly 7 percent during the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Th Plantations Bhd lags the sector with an ARM score of 2.

CONTEXT:

Fraser & Neave said on Nov. 8 its fourth-quarter net profit rose 11 percent from the year-ago period to 73.6 million ringgit. The company's revenues declined nearly 13 percent to 868 million ringgit during the same period.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)