Feb 1 Shares in Singapore-listed Frasers Centrepoint Trust are stuck at the lower end of their trading range, with technical charts pointing to a likely reversal.

The real estate investment trust is trading at its support of S$1.425 and has reversed from this level previously. The shares have been trading between S$1.53 - S$ 1.42 since end-October.

The stock's Willams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is near 95. A level above 80 indicates a stock is oversold, while a reading below 20 suggests a stock is overbought.

Frasers Centrepoint is also trading close to the lower Bollinger band. The closer the price trades to the lower Bollinger band, the more oversold it becomes and higher the chances of a reversal.

For a technical chart, click: link.reuters.com/wuc46s

CONTEXT:

Frasers Centrepoint owns shopping malls in Singapore.

Year-to-date, the stock has underperformed the benchmark and is down about 1.0 percent versus a 9.0 percent rise in the Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)