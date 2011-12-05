Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic
Properties sees the biggest jump in 5-day average
volume versus its 30-day average among Straits Times Index
constituents.
The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 11.3 million,
about 60 percent more than its 30-average volume of 7.1 million,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Technically, the stock's Bollinger band has started to
narrow, suggesting a potential Bollinger band squeeze, which
means a breakout could occur in either direction.
The stock's On Balance Volume indicator shows a strong
accumulation of shares, but the stock faces strong resistance
from its 200-day moving average.
On the downside, the Stochastics K line has crossed below
the D line.
For a related chart: link.reuters.com/jej45s
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)