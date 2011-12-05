Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties sees the biggest jump in 5-day average volume versus its 30-day average among Straits Times Index constituents.

The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 11.3 million, about 60 percent more than its 30-average volume of 7.1 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Technically, the stock's Bollinger band has started to narrow, suggesting a potential Bollinger band squeeze, which means a breakout could occur in either direction.

The stock's On Balance Volume indicator shows a strong accumulation of shares, but the stock faces strong resistance from its 200-day moving average.

On the downside, the Stochastics K line has crossed below the D line.

For a related chart: link.reuters.com/jej45s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)