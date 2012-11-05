* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/var73t
Shares of Global Mediacom which are up 30 percent
over the past three months, could reverse, technical charts
suggest.
Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical indicator, is falling, suggesting an end of the media
company's prolonged uptrend.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines. Also its TI reading of 40 suggests a trend-mature
zone.
MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
Also, RSI is at its 14-day low, which is a negative sign.
The stock is up nearly 7 percent over the past month, while
the broader index has gained 2 percent in the same
period, based on Friday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)