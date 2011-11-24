Philippine's Globe Telecom's credit default swaps
widened the most over the past month among the nine actively
traded corporate CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters
Credit Views shows.
The company's 5-year CDS spread stood at
194.6 basis points on Thursday, having deteriorated by 20.5
percent, or 33.47 basis points, over the last one month.
Its CDS spread has doubled so far this year.
The widening in the CDS comes as Philippines' second-biggest
telecom company said in November it plans to raise additional
debt of $590 million in 2012/2013 to partly fund its network
upgrade.
CONTEXT:
Globe Telecom's shares ended little changed at 996 peos on
Thursday. They have risen about 10 percent over the past month,
while the broader index edged up slightly.
In November, Globe Telecom, owned by local conglomerate
Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications,
reported a 7.2 percent rise in nine-month net
income.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)