BRIEF-Jeff Lawson reports 13 pct passive stake in Twilio as on Dec 31 - SEC Filing
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage:
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tad38s
Shares of Globe Telecom, which are down more than 7 percent over the past month, could fall further, technicals suggest.
The Philippine telecom service provider's stock slipped below its 200-day Simple Moving Average this week, which is a bearish sign.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, suggests a new downtrend for Globe Telecom shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up to 19 on Wednesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.
The stock is down 5 percent over the past week, as of Tuesday's close, in line with the broader index. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
* Capital World Investors reports a 7 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kMDv32] Further company coverage:
* GINSMS announces financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and provides financial forecasts for year 2017