Glomac Berhad stands out on valuation metrics
among 32 companies in Malaysia's financial sector, which
includes real-estate firms, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The real-estate developer has a strong Value-Momentum
(Val-Mo) score of 98.
The stock currently trades at one-third its intrinsic value
of 2.66 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.
The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 77.
Four of seven analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy
or buy ratings while three have a hold.
The stock is up over 4 percent year-to-date against a rise
of over 3 percent for the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)