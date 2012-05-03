Glomac Berhad stands out on valuation metrics among 32 companies in Malaysia's financial sector, which includes real-estate firms, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The real-estate developer has a strong Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 98.

The stock currently trades at one-third its intrinsic value of 2.66 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 77.

Four of seven analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy or buy ratings while three have a hold.

The stock is up over 4 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 3 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)