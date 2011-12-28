GMA Holdings is seeing earnings downgrades by analysts and has the lowest analyst revision score in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters Starmine shows.

The mean EPS estimate for the investment holding company has fallen by 5.2 percent over the past 30 days.

GMA Holdings has the lowest Analyst Revisions Model score of 6 in the country among the 39 stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

ARM measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past.

It also has a weak Value-Momentum score of 19 and Earnings Quality score of 23.

The stock has lost 12.6 percent in value this year compared with a 3.2 percent rise in the broader index.

CONTEXT:

GMA Holdings' a third-quarter profit plummeted more than 80 percent to 109,182 pesos from a year ago.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates them based on a combination of two valuation and momentum metrics. Earnings Quality Score ranks stocks based on its sustainability of earnings in the next 12 months.