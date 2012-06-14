* For a technical oulook: link.reuters.com/sen78s Shares of Singappreo's GuocoLeisure, which are up nearly 2 percent on Thursday, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has penetrated its 50-day exponential moving average upwards on Thursday.

The Average Directional Index is at 33, suggesting a strong trend and +DI cutting the -DI upwards is a positive sign.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is bullish as it is above the signal line

The stock is up 1.74 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 3.35 percent for the same period as of Wedensdays' close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)