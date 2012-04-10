Malaysia's Hiap Teck Venture tops the list of earnings downgrades among 11 stocks in the country's materials sector, that are tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Hiap Teck by 11.3 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The company has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 11, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

The company had a negative free cash flow of about 19 million ringgit, against a net income of 1.6 million ringgit for the second quarter ended Jan 2012, suggesting earnings are not backed by cash flows.

Also, a low SmartHoldings score of 7 suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down about 4 percent over a month while the broader index is up 0.78 percent.

CONTEXT:

On March 29, the company posted a 64 percent fall in net profit for the second quarter.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)