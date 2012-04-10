Malaysia's Hiap Teck Venture tops the list of
earnings downgrades among 11 stocks in the country's materials
sector, that are tracked by at least three analysts, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Analysts have lowered EPS estimates on Hiap Teck by 11.3
percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.
The company has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 11,
suggesting poor earnings sustainability.
The company had a negative free cash flow of about 19
million ringgit, against a net income of 1.6 million ringgit for
the second quarter ended Jan 2012, suggesting earnings are not
backed by cash flows.
Also, a low SmartHoldings score of 7 suggests potential
decrease in institutional ownership.
The stock is down about 4 percent over a month while the
broader index is up 0.78 percent.
CONTEXT:
On March 29, the company posted a 64 percent fall in net
profit for the second quarter.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)