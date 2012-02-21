Hi-P International emerges as a stand-out
performer among 113 Singapore-listed stocks based on analyst
revisions and valuation metrics, ThomsonReuters StarMine data
shows.
The data covers companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The electronic parts supplier has the highest possible
Analyst Revision Mode score of 100 and a high Value Momentum
score of 94. It also scores highly on Earnings Quality with a
score of 91.
Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending
2012 by 5.1 percent over the past month.
The stock rose about 13 percent on Tuesday on expectation of
new orders.
Four out of five analysts covering the stock give it strong
buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.
Another stock rated highly on earnings and valuation
parameters is STX OSV.
CONTEXT:
The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts'
revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their
ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have
been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of
two value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model
signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
