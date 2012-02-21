Hi-P International emerges as a stand-out performer among 113 Singapore-listed stocks based on analyst revisions and valuation metrics, ThomsonReuters StarMine data shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The electronic parts supplier has the highest possible Analyst Revision Mode score of 100 and a high Value Momentum score of 94. It also scores highly on Earnings Quality with a score of 91.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 5.1 percent over the past month.

The stock rose about 13 percent on Tuesday on expectation of new orders.

Four out of five analysts covering the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.

Another stock rated highly on earnings and valuation parameters is STX OSV.

CONTEXT:

The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)