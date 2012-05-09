Ho Bee Investment looks the most attractive on analyst revisions among the four companies in Singapore's financial sector that trade at less than half their intrinsic value, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Ho Bee, which has a Analyst Revision score of 88, trades at S$1.32, against a StarMine intrinsic value of S$3.45.

Two out of five analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company by 15.4 percent over the past month.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 100, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

It has a Forward 12M P/E of 8 against the peer average of 11.1.

The stock is down 5.71 percent over the past month while the broader index is down nearly 2 percent, based on Tuesday's close.

Other stocks in the financial sector that trade below their intrinsic values are Wing Tai Holdings, Ascendas India Trust and SC Global Developments.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)