Holcim Philippines leads on analysts revisions
among 39 companies in the country, tracked by at least three
analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The cement producer has the highest-possible Analyst
Revision score of 100, and analysts have raised EPS estimates
for the year ending 2012 by 6.7 percent over the past month.
A high score of 88 in the SmartHoldings Model suggests
potential increase in institutional ownership.
However, the stock looks expensive as it trades at a 65
premium to its intrinsic value of 7.78 pesos, as determined by
StarMine.
Its forward 12-month P/E is 23.1 against the 5-year median
of 14.4.
The stock is up 2.73 percent over the past month, in line
with the broader index, based on Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
Holcim Philippines announced a 42 percent on year increase
in net profit in the first half of 2012.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, r
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)