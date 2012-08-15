* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/vur99s
Shares of Hong Leong, which are down more than 2
percent on Wednesday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has cut below its 50-day exponential moving
average, a negative sign.
It has formed a descending triangle pattern and has cut the
horizontal support line downwards. The descending triangle is a
bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a
continuation pattern
The RSI is at its 14-day low, which is bearish.
The stock is down 0.5 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is up 0.5 percent as of Tuesday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)