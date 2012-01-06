Hua Yang is a standout small-cap stock in Malaysia based on full-year EPS estimates by analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the country over the past month.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the real estate company by 23.1 percent on average over the past 30 days. The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

Hua Yang has the best StarMine Val-Mo score of 100. StarMine's Val-Mo score rates companies based on a combination of two value and two momentum metrics it has created.

Hua Yang's Intrinsic Valuation Score is also 100, and the stock is trading at only 16 percent of the StarMine Intrinsic value of 7.24.

Also, its high Smart Holding score of 95 suggests an increase in institutional interest.

CONTEXT:

Hua Yang's net profit for the second quarter ended Sep. 30, 2011, was 13.9 million ringitts, an increase of 9.6 million ringitts (225 percent) from the year-ago quarter.

StarMine's Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)