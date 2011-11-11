(Erol Emed is an analyst at Reuters Investment Views, a Japanese commentary service. The opinions expressed are his own.)

U.S.-listed Baidu may be the only viable internet stock worth looking at in China. The company surprised the market with better-than-expected third-quarter results last month.

Over the past two weeks, 19 analysts have raised their full-year earnings estimates on Baidu, while there have been 5 downgrades. The shares jumped nearly 7 percent after the results on Oct. 27, but ended below their pre-earnings level at $136 on Thursday.

The relative quality of the company shows in its historical announcements. It has beaten market expectations in all of the past 8 quarters, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

The market's renewed optimism is reflected in the stock's high StarMine Analysts Revision Model (ARM) which measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment.

More analysts revising up estimates and ratings, the higher the ARM score. Baidu scores 92. The highest score is 100.

However, it is not a cheap stock as it trades at a forward price earnings of 46.2. Its current Price-to-Book ratio is a hefty 36. The relative expensiveness can also be seen in its very low StarMine Relative Value (RV) score of 4, which places Baidu among the most expensive stocks in its comparable universe.

China's top search engine forecast market-beating fourth-quarter revenue, after reporting robust third-quarter earnings, shrugging off concerns a weak economy could hit advertisers.

The stock is up 41 percent so far this year, while the Nasdaq is down 1 percent.

China, with about 500 million users, is the world's largest Internet market. Yet, with Internet penetration hovering around 36 percent and user sophistication outside the big cities still low, the potential for growth is huge.

-- Reuters Insider on Baidu: r.reuters.com/fyc94s