Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air's earnings for
the year ending December may disappoint the market, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which put more weight on recent
estimates by top rated analysts, pegs Cebu's EPS at 21.2 percent
below the mean estimate of 6.7 pesos.
The data, which includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts, shows Cebu is facing the largest negative surprise out
of 39 companies in Philippines.
Cebu's shares have lost nearly 6 percent over the past
month, while the wider index declined nearly 9 percent.
CONTEXT:
In October, Cebu forecast better-than-expected demand in the
fourth quarter but said high fuel costs and competition will
nearly halve its 2011 operating profit margin to 10 percent.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)