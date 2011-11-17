Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Bangkok Dusit Medical Service shares end at a record high on Thursday, with the charts indicating further upside. The shares are trading in an uptrend above its 10-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish formation that forms during an uptrend, and is considered a continuation pattern.
An ascending triangle has a definitive bullish bias before the actual breakout, unlike a symmetrical triangle, which is a neutral pattern. The stock's MACD also shows a potential Hook pattern, which occurs when the signal line penetrates, or attempts to penetrate the MACD line, and then reverses at the last moment.
A MACD Hook identifies counter trend moves within trending markets and offers a buying opportunity when the stock is in a uptrend, and a selling opportunity when the stock is in a downtrend.
Graphic on shares: link.reuters.com/myx94s
CONTEXT:
Shares in Bangkok Dusit Medical, Thailand's largest hospital operator, ended 3.3 percent higher at 70.5 baht. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: