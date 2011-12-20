A sharp decline in the rupee is increasing the cost of foreign borrowings for Indian companies and squeezing their margins.

The data is based on a screening of the 50-Share NSE index and is sorted by total debt issued through foreign currencies.

CONTEXT

The rupee has fallen nearly 20 percent from its July highs to a record low last week, reflecting increasing doubts over India's ability to tame high inflation, prop up falling growth and rein-in its large fiscal and current account deficits.

The falling rupee, however, is potentially beneficial for Indian exporters, especially IT exporters, which earn the bulk of their revenue from the United States.

For an S&P report on the rupee, double-click (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)