Hock Seng Lee, Uchi Technologies and Pos
Malaysia could be seen as potential bets for
contrarian investors in Malaysia, a screening of Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows.
Contrarian investing focuses on stocks that are out of
favour and trade lower relative to their fundamentals.
The three Malaysian stocks are trading at more than 20
percent discount to their 52-week highs. They have an Analysts
Revision Model score of less than 40, implying analysts'
sentiment on these stocks is weaker than about 60 percent of
companies in Malaysia.
However, the companies' Earnings Quality score is more than
90, indicating strong profits and a faster growth than their
peers in 2012. The companies also are debt-free and keep more
than 10 percent of their sales as profits.
While contractor Hock Seng Lee and national postal company
Pos Malaysia trade at a discount of more than 20 percent to
their peers in terms of price to earnings ratio, technology
company Uchi Tech trades at a huge discount of 60 percent.
The data is based on companies covered by at least three
analysts and have an Earnings Quality score of more than 90.
For a graphic: r.reuters.com/xur85s
CONTEXT:
Analyst revision model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment.
This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and
gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate
in the past.
A high EQ score signals strong earnings sustainability over
the next 12 months based on a company's past operating
performance.
