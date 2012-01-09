Five Australian stocks, including building products company CSR Ltd and construction consultant Cardno Ltd , appear to be undervalued, based on an investing style popularised by Benjamin Graham, mentor to billionaire investor Warren Buffet.

Shares of these companies, which also include Ruralco Holdings, Chandler Macleod and Oceanagold Corp , trade at a discount of more than 15 percent to the so-called Graham Number.

The Graham Number, named after Benjamin Graham, is a function of a company's earnings per share and its book value per share.

The data is based on companies tracked by at least three analysts with positive EPS and book value per share and an Earnings Quality of at least 90.

CONTEXT:

Graham Number, which measures a stock's fundamental value, is the square root of 22.5 times EPS multiplied by book value per share. The 22.5 in the formula is derived by multiplying 15 and 1.5, as Graham believed that the PE ratio for a stock should not be greater than 15 and the price-to-book ratio should not be more than 1.5.

Earnings Quality is a 1-100 percentile score of stocks in a particular region. A high EQ score signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)