Construction company Mudajaya Group and ship builder
Coastal Contracts make up a list of five Malaysian
companies that could be potential bets for investors looking for
high-growth stocks at a bargain.
These stocks have strong earnings sustainability while being
cheap at the same time -- factors that fit in with the GARP
(Growth at Reasonable Price) stock-picking strategy, which
focuses on companies that offer both growth and value.
Prestariang, Hua Yang and Th Plantations
are the other stocks that could be attractive to GARP
investors in the country, a screening of Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows.
All of these companies have StarMine Earnings Quality (EQ)
and Relative Valuation (RV) scores of above 75. Furthermore, the
companies' average 5-year EPS growth is more than 15 percent and
they trade at a current Price Earnings Growth of less than 1.
The data is based on companies covered by at least three
analysts.
EQ RV Avg 5-year PEG current
EPS growth
Coastal Contracts 80 93 50.8 0.51
Hua Yang 76 99 25.3 0.04
Mudajaya Group 78 93 75.9 0.23
Perstariang 100 81 29.8 0.37
Th Plantations 88 86 18.1 0.59
CONTEXT:
Earnings Quality is a 1-100 percentile score of stocks in a
particular region. A high EQ score indicates strong earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher
the RV score, the cheaper a stock is.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)