The 20-day simple moving average for Ayala Land crossed its 50-day simple moving average last week, and is trading above that level, a bullish sign.

The shares see support around the 200-day moving average. The Stochastics %K line (5-day) also crosses above its %D (3-day) line, another strong indicator for the stock.

Ayala shares closed up 1 percent at 15.900 pesos on Wednesday.

CONTEXT

The Philippines' largest property firm reported a 33 percent rise in nine-month net profit. The company is owned by conglomerate Ayala Corp . (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)