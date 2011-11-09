The 20-day simple moving average for Ayala Land
crossed its 50-day simple moving average last week, and is
trading above that level, a bullish sign.
The shares see support around the 200-day moving average.
The Stochastics %K line (5-day) also crosses above its %D
(3-day) line, another strong indicator for the stock.
Ayala shares closed up 1 percent at 15.900 pesos on
Wednesday.
Graphic on shares: link.reuters.com/cat84s
CONTEXT
The Philippines' largest property firm reported a 33 percent
rise in nine-month net profit. The company is owned by
conglomerate Ayala Corp .
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)