Thai Oil ranks poorly as per Thomson Reuters
StarMine's Analysts Revisions Model. The company has a low score
based on analysts' upward revisions in earnings and revenue
estimates and changes in their recommendations.
The oil refiner has an ARM score of 8 out of 100 versus 29
for PTT Exploration and Production , 65 for Bangchak
Petroleum and 53 for IRPC .
StarMine data set: link.reuters.com/tys84s
The sector's fundamentals are also weakening. The simple
Gross Refining Margin for Asia ARL-R-SIN has
fallen from last year.
The GRM is at -$1.15 per barrel, down from its 52-week high
of $2.03 per barrel struck last month and shy of its 52-week low
of -$3.29 per barrel seen in May.
Technically, Thai Oil crossed above its 50-day moving
average price on Tuesday -- a bullish sign.
CONTEXT:
Thai Oil, the country's largest oil refiner, reported a
better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Tuesday, mainly due to foreign exchange gains and rising
margins.
