Thai Oil ranks poorly as per Thomson Reuters StarMine's Analysts Revisions Model. The company has a low score based on analysts' upward revisions in earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their recommendations.

The oil refiner has an ARM score of 8 out of 100 versus 29 for PTT Exploration and Production , 65 for Bangchak Petroleum and 53 for IRPC .

StarMine data set: link.reuters.com/tys84s

The sector's fundamentals are also weakening. The simple Gross Refining Margin for Asia ARL-R-SIN has fallen from last year.

The GRM is at -$1.15 per barrel, down from its 52-week high of $2.03 per barrel struck last month and shy of its 52-week low of -$3.29 per barrel seen in May.

Technically, Thai Oil crossed above its 50-day moving average price on Tuesday -- a bullish sign.

CONTEXT:

Thai Oil, the country's largest oil refiner, reported a better-than-expected 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to foreign exchange gains and rising margins. (Reporting by Sunil Brahmavar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)