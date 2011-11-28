Iluka Resources scores high on valuation, price
momentum and earnings quality signals, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
Iluka is seen by StarMine as having a high Intrinsic
Valuation in the Australian metals and mining sector. StarMine
pegs Iluka's intrinsic value at A$42.4 per share, nearly three
times the A$14.5 price it traded on Monday.
The company tops the Australian metals and mining sector on
StarMine's Value-Momentum score (Val-Mo) with a rank of 99 and
an Earnings Quality score of 94.
That means its earnings growth is expected to be very
sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has
contributed to those earnings in the recent past.
The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.
CONTEXT:
On Nov. 16, Iluka, the world's top producer of zircon,
reported sharp increases in heavy minerals at its South
Australian and Western Australian mines.
Iluka's shares have surged 59 percent so far this year. For
a related story, click:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)