* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/myt98s Shares in Indonesian cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa , which rose over 1 percent on Thursday, could see further gains, technical charts suggest.

The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Thursday, which is a positive sign.

The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The On Balance Volume indicator making a higher high along with the stock price, suggests a positive trend.

The stock is up 0.58 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)