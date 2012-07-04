UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
* For a related graphic, click: link.reuters.com/pyr29s
Shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur, which gained sharply over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has broken above its 200-day exponential moving average this week, which is a positive sign.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The Price Volume trend indicator making a higher high along with the stock price also suggests a positive trend.
The stock is up nearly 4.1 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index, which is up 4.8 percent based on Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.