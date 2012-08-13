* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fyg99s Shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur, which were down nearly 2 percent on Monday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving average, which is a negative sign.

RSI is at a 14-day low, which is bearish.

It also has broken its support around 5,358 rupiah levels, a 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level from a rise of 4,400 rupiah to 5,650 rupiah. A further break below 5,174 rupiah levels could take the stock to 5,026 levels.

The stock is down nearly 1 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.3 percent, as of Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)