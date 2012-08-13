UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fyg99s Shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur, which were down nearly 2 percent on Monday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving average, which is a negative sign.
RSI is at a 14-day low, which is bearish.
It also has broken its support around 5,358 rupiah levels, a 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level from a rise of 4,400 rupiah to 5,650 rupiah. A further break below 5,174 rupiah levels could take the stock to 5,026 levels.
The stock is down nearly 1 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.3 percent, as of Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources