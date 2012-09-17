UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/gax62t
Shares of Indofood Agri Resources, which saw a sharp rise last week, could gain further, technical charts suggest.
The stock has cut above the 200-day exponential moving average on Monday, a positive sign.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
Trend intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical indicator, suggests a new uptrend for shares in the agribusiness company. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 17 on Monday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock was up 4.36 percent over the past week, largely in line with the sector index, based on Friday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources