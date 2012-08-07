Indomobil Sukses emerges as the worst performer based
on earnings metrics among 10 firms in Indonesia's consumer
discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 4
and its Analyst Revision score has dropped to 5 from 92 a month
ago.
Analysts have slashed their EPS estimates on the company by
4 percent for the year ending 2012, over the past week.
The company had a negative free cashflow of 788,614 billion
rupiah against a net income of 31,523 billion rupiah for the
quarter ended June 2012, and its free cashflows have lagged the
net income in the last 11 quarters.
Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more
sustainable than non-cash earnings.
The stock is down over 19 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 1.24 percent for the same
period, as of Monday's close.
Media Nusantara leads the sector with an ARM score
of 98 and an Earnings Quality score of 90.
CONTEXT:
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)