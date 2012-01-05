Indonesia's energy sector stocks look undervalued at current levels based on lowest Forward PEG, data from Thomson Reuters StockReports+ shows.

Four out of the top five companies with Forward PEG at discount to 5-year average are from the energy sector.

Forward PEG of Harum Energy and Bumi Resources are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively and at 87 percent and 75 percent discount to their 5-year average.

Currently the energy stocks' forward PEGs are at huge discounts to their historical PEGs. If their forward PEGs return to historical form, the stock prices should increase. Company RIC Sector Forward Forward 5-Yr M-Cap

PEG PEG Avg ($,

Discount Fwd mln)

Rel to PEG

5-Yr Avg Harum Energy 87% 0.3 2.4 2148.8 Energy Bumi Energy 75% 0.1 0.4 5301.7 Resources Bukit Asam Energy 67% 0.4 1.2 4641.1 Indo Energy 60% 0.2 0.5 5010.9 Tambangraya Adhi Karya Inds 60% 0.2 0.5 118.6

CONTEXT:

Thomson Reuters Energy Index took a hit by plummeting nearly 27 percent last year.

Companies operating in Indonesia expect to find 301.7 million barrels of fresh oil reserves and 4 million cubic feet of gas, oil and gas regulator BP Migas said recently, basing its estimate on the development plans it approved in 2011. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)