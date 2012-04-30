By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
Shares in many Indonesian coal companies are trading at significant
discounts to their 5-year averages, hit by depressed coal prices and regulatory
risks in the sector, data from Thomson Reuters StockReports+ shows.
Indonesia is to subject coal to an export tax to increase state revenues,
prevent exploitation, protect the environment and maintain coal reserves, the
director general of foreign trade in the trade ministry said on Friday.
[ID: nL3E8FD7QX]
Shares in coal firms Berau Coal Energy fell 5.26 percent, while
Delta Dunia and Harum Energy were down 3.7 percent and 1.34
percent respectively on Friday.
Thomson Reuters Coal Index, a proprietary Thomson Reuters
index, is down more than 7 percent this month, against a 1.4 percent rise in the
broader index.
In a report this week, Goldman Sachs said with the decline in in coal prices
and stocks, valuations are now at mid-cycle.
"Coal stocks have also underperformed the market by 15 percent over the same
period while 12-month forward EV/EBITDA valuations are now at mid-cycle. We
upgrade our sector stance to neutral from cautious," it said.
Spot coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port CO-FOBNWC-AU, the Asian
benchmark, are down 44 percent from a 2008 peak and by 7.5 percent so far this
year.
Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal's forward P/E is at 8.5, while its
5-year average forward P/E is 23.4, and Berau Coal Energy has a
forward P/E of 6.5, and a 5-year forward P/E is 19.2.
Bayan Resources, down nearly 10 percent this month, also has a
Forward P/E at half its 5-year average of 22.3.
The table below shows forward P/E of coal companies and their discount to
their 5-year averages and earnings growth estimates)
Company RIC Forwa 5-yr Discou Month- EPS Growth Market
Name d P/E Aver t Rel ate Estimate Cap(in
ge to price (for FY2012 million
P/E 5-yr change over last $)
Avg yr)
Borneo BORN.JK 8.5 23.4 63% -1.19% -5.70% 1597
Lumbung
Energi &
Metal
Berau BRAU.JK 6.5 19.2 66% 0.00% 147.50% 2163.4
Coal
Energy
Bayan BYAN.JK 22.3 44.5 50% -9.22% 32.60% 5945.2
Resource
Resource KKGI.JK 6.9 12.7 45% -11.35 -50% 679.7
Alam
Harum HRUM.JK 9.7 16.9 43% -9.82% 40.00% 2190.4
Energy
Indika INDY.JK 7.4 12.7 42% -9.90% 46% 1303.2
Energy
Adaro ADRO.JK 11 17.8 39% -6.22% 18.20% 6296.3
Energy
Banpu BANP.BK 9.6 14 31% -8.55% 36.40% 4881.8
Delta DOID.JK 15.1 20.2 25% -14.75 N.A. 478.5
Dunia
Coal COAL.NS 15.2 16.4 7% 2.05% 34.3% 43281.2
India
China 1898.HK 8.3 11.3 27% -1.61% 13% 18222.5
Coal
Energy
(Editing by Anshuman Daga)