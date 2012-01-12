Indonesian energy and mining companies with key operations
in Borneo are seeing analyst downgrades and the companies are
languishing at the bottom of a list based on changes in
analysts' sentiment.
Most of these companies have seen disruptions in deliveries
since end-November, when a bridge in the resources-rich Borneo
island collapsed.
Bayan Resources, the world's top exporter of
thermal coal, has an Analyst Revisions Model score of 8.
Analysts have slashed their 2012 EPS estimates on the company by
7.4 percent. The stock is highly priced with a price to earnings
ratio of 80.
Timah has a low ARM score of 3, with analysts
slashing their 2012 EPS estimates on the world's largest
integrated tin miner by 7.7 percent.
Both stocks have Smart Holding (SH) scores of 30 or below,
indicating that institutional investors are expected to stay
away from them.
The data is based on companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
RIC Industry ARM SH
Timah Materials 3 30
Indo Tambangraya Energy 5 85
Bayan Resources Energy 8 29
Borneo Lumbung Materials 8 94
CONTEXT:
On Nov. 29, Harum Energy and Bayan Resources had said they
expected delays to their coal deliveries from Borneo island
after a bridge collapsed, blocking a river used for barge
shipments.
Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment.
This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and
gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate
in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)