Food product firms Salim Ivomas Pratama and Charoen Pokphand top the list of analysts' EPS upgrades over the past month among 74 companies in Indonesia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on Salim Ivomas by 8.6 percent and on Charoen Pokphand by 7.3 percent for the year ending 2012. The companies have Analyst Revision Model scores of 98 and 100 respectively.

Salim Ivomas also has a high Value Momentum score of 96. It currently trades at 1,410 rupiah against an intrinsic value of 2,270 rupiah as determined by StarMine.

Salim Ivomas, which listed in June last year, is up 22 percent year-to-date while Charoen Pokphand is up 30 percent for the same period.

Of seven analysts tracking Salim Ivomas, six give it strong buy or buy ratings while one has a hold. Charoen Pokphand has five strong buy or buy ratings among eight analysts tracking it, with one each giving hold, sell and strong sell ratings.

CONTEXT:

The Analyst Revision Model (ARM) ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Valuation Model (Val-Mo) provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)