Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl currently trades at a huge discount to its mean price target, the widest among 76 stocks with at least five analysts tracking them, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Shares of the polyester producer have a mean price target of 43.41 baht and currently trade at a 32.6 percent discount.

Based on data, the stock looks attractive at current levels. It has an average long-term growth rate of 21 percent and trades a price-earnings/growth ratio of 0.32.

For a chart on the top five stocks with huge discounts to their mean price targets: r.reuters.com/kub85s

Indorama stock also trades at less than half its StarMine Intrinsic Value of 63.99 baht.

StarMine's Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

Of the 16 analysts covering Indorama stock, 12 have a "strong buy" or a "buy", while the rest have a "hold" recommendation.

Other stocks trading at huge discounts to mean price targets include Banpu Public Co Ltd, IRPC pcl Sri Trang Agro-Industry Pcl and Minor International Pcl . (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)