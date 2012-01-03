Thailand's Indorama Ventures Pcl currently trades
at a huge discount to its mean price target, the widest among 76
stocks with at least five analysts tracking them, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Shares of the polyester producer have a mean price target of
43.41 baht and currently trade at a 32.6 percent discount.
Based on data, the stock looks attractive at current levels.
It has an average long-term growth rate of 21 percent and trades
a price-earnings/growth ratio of 0.32.
For a chart on the top five stocks with huge discounts to
their mean price targets: r.reuters.com/kub85s
Indorama stock also trades at less than half its StarMine
Intrinsic Value of 63.99 baht.
StarMine's Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
Of the 16 analysts covering Indorama stock, 12 have a
"strong buy" or a "buy", while the rest have a "hold"
recommendation.
Other stocks trading at huge discounts to mean price targets
include Banpu Public Co Ltd, IRPC pcl Sri
Trang Agro-Industry Pcl and Minor International Pcl
.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)