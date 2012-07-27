* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/maq69s
Shares of Inovisi Infracom, which are on an uptrend
over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest.
The Trend Intensity (TI), a proprietary Thomson Reuters
technical signal, is at 41 and declining. A reading above 40 is
considered a trend mature zone.
A market is trending--bullishly or bearishly--when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) oscillator shows a bearish
divergence as the stock has recorded higher highs and CCI has
formed lower highs, which suggest less upside momentum.
The MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.
The stock is up more than 18 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is up more than 3 percent, as of
Thursday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)