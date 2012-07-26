Thailand's IRPC lags on analyst revisions among eight companies in the country's energy sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The petrochemical company's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has declined 31 points over the past month to 1, the lowest in the sector.

Four of 10 analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm by an average of 30.3 percent for 2012 and 14 percent for 2013, over the past month.

A low score of 5 in StarMine's SmartHoldings (SH) model suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The company's net margin for 2011 lagged the industry average by nearly 12 percent.

The stock's forward 12-month EV/Revenue is 0.4 compared to the peer average of 0.9.

Of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, three give it strong buy or buy ratings, five recommend a hold while three rate it a sell or strong sell.

The stock is down over 11 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 16 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

Three other firms with low ARM scores are Thai Oil PCL and Banpu Public Company Ltd with a score of 3 each and PTT Exploration and Production with 7.

Siamgas & Petrochemicals leads the sector with an Analyst Revision score of 97.

CONTEXT:

The company is expected to announce its earnings for second quarter of 2012 on 30 July.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)