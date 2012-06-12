* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/myb78s Shares of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit, up more than 2 percent on Tuesday, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

Having fallen sharply last month, the stock found strong support at its 50-day exponential moving average.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has cut the signal line on Tuesday and entered the positive zone.

The Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day high, which is a bullish sign.

The stock is down 1.76 percent over the past month, largely in line with the broader index, as of Monday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)